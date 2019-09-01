Role of Ulema critical for harmony during Muharram, says minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said the role of Ulema is very important in maintaining religious harmony and peace during Muharram.

Addressing a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Sub-Committee on Law and Order at the Circuit House here on Saturday, he said that under the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the government had mobilised all resources to maintain peaceful atmosphere during Muharram and these arrangements would be made more effective and strengthened through the guidance and proposals of the scholars. He urged the scholars to forge unity among their ranks to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of the country.

He said that the Punjab Cabinet Sub-Committee was visiting divisional headquarters of the province to sensitize the administrations for effective implementation of Muharram arrangements and also calling on Ulema of all sects for seeking their cooperation and help for peaceful observation of Muharram. The minister called for following the code of conduct set by the leading Ulema of all sects.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Peace Committee members Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Mufti Zia Madni, Syed Tajamal Hussain Zaidi, Mufti Abdul Moeed, Maulana Naseeruddin Naseer, Aslam Bhalli, Haji Muhammad Raza Shah, Maulana Zahid Anwar and others assured their full cooperation. They said that no one would be allowed to sabotage the peaceful atmosphere. They presented some suggestions for making Muharram security arrangements more effective and strong. The commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioners, CPO and DPOs said that the divisional and district administrations had developed close liaison with Ulema.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hasham Dogar, Punjab Minister for Cooperatives Mehr Aslam Bharwana were also present on the occasion.