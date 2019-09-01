close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

Kashmiri people making historic struggle against India: Punjab CM

Top Story

 
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting was held between Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq at Governor’s House on Saturday.

Indian brutalities and human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir were strongly condemned during the meeting and complete solidarity with the Kashmiris was expressed.

The chief minister said Kashmiri people were making a historic struggle against the Indian occupation.

