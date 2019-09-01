close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
Oonib Azam
September 1, 2019

Stop child abuse conference: Meaningful interactions between parents, their kids needed

OA
Oonib Azam
September 1, 2019

KARACHI: Raheela, who hails from Ghotki, dreamed of becoming a doctor. But when she was 12 years old, she was about to be married to a man in his 60s, in exchange for his daughter marrying Raheela’s father.

Raheela’s neighbour — a community health worker (CHW) who had received training from the NGO Aahung, which aims to improve sexual and reproductive health — found out about the impending marriage. She counselled Raheela, equipped her with communication skills so she could employ them to discuss her situation with her parents.

