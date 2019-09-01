38 Taliban killed in Afghan forces’ Kunduz operation

KABUL/KUNDUZ: At least twelve Afghan security forces’ personnel and 38 Taliban militants were killed during clashes in Kunduz city, capital of northern Kunduz province, on Saturday, as security forces fought a tense battle to evict the militants from the city, authorities said. While Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Afghan security forces "repelled" a coordinated Taliban assault on Kunduz on Saturday.

The clashes started roughly at 1:00 am local time Saturday after militants armed with assault rifles, machine guns and rocket launchers attacked the city from three locations, in an attack aiming to take full control of the strategic city. "Some 38 Taliban militants were killed, 10 wounded following airstrikes in surrounding areas of Kunduz city and 32 militants surrendered to security forces since early hours of Saturday when the clashes started," the country's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The militants were using people houses, a hospital and health clinics as fighting positions and they were using civilians as human shields, the statement added. "A counter-attack operation is ongoing but security forces are cautious to avoid civilian casualties. Their top priority is to protect the civilians," the statement noted.

Meantime, a local TV channel Tolo News TV reported that militants overran two police districts in Kunduz city and they also captured eight security force members during the clashes. Streets were mainly deserted and most shops remained close throughout the day as heavy clashes were continuing as of Saturday afternoon across the city, 250 km north of the capital Kabul. Mobile phone service was also cut in the city hours after fighting started. About 20 people, including a police district chief, were wounded in the clashes, according to provincial health officials. “The reinforcement forces arrived in Kunduz city from Kabul. The situation is under control now. The enemies will be kicked out of the city soon,” Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi told local media.

Taliban militants briefly overran the city twice in 2015 and 2016 and the fresh attack came amid ongoing negotiations between Taliban representatives and a US delegation in Qatar. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces remain in control of most of Afghanistan’s population centers and all of 34 provincial capitals, but Taliban insurgents control large portions of rural areas, staging coordinated large-scale attacks against Afghan cities and districts since early April when the militant group launched a yearly rebel offensive.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Afghan security forces “repelled” a coordinated Taliban assault on the northern city of Kunduz on Saturday. The multi-pronged offensive on Kunduz, which has come under frequent attack since 2015, occurred as the US and the Taliban continue to seek an agreement in Doha that would see thousands of American troops leave Afghanistan in return for various security guarantees. Officials said the fighting started around 1:00 am (Friday), when Taliban militants advanced on the city from several directions. Gunfire could be heard across Kunduz and both sides claimed units from the other´s forces were surrendering.

But by Saturday evening, the Afghan government said it had gained the upper hand. “The Taliban attacked Kunduz today and caused damages to civilians and their houses. They wanted to create an atmosphere of fear in the city,” Ghani said in a statement. “Their attack was repelled by our brave security forces.”

A few hours earlier, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed Saturday´s attack had resulted in the capture of several important structures. “The Taliban attacked Kunduz city from several directions this morning. We are in the city now capturing government buildings one after the other,” he told reporters.

US aircraft supported the Afghan air force in joint air strikes while American trainers gave advice to Afghan ground troops.

Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said “hundreds of Taliban terrorists had been killed”, but there was no way to immediately verify the claim. “The situation is under control in Kunduz but clearing operation is ongoing,” he said.

Small-arms and heavy-weapons fire could be heard in four areas of the city but by mid-morning most cellphone coverage had been cut.

The Taliban attack shows they “don´t believe in the peace opportunity provided by the US and the government of Afghanistan”, Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter. “On the one hand they are talking with the US, on the other hand they are attacking people´s houses and villages. We will not leave their attack unanswered.”