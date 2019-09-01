close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Badshah Khan retains ROP crown

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Badshah Khan retained the Ring of Pakistan professional heavyweight wrestling title after beating Chris Masters in front of a sizeable crowd at almost midnight at the Jinnah Stadium here.

After Badshah Khan finally succeeded in taming Chris Masters, the crowd started chanting slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.Some well-known wrestlers from all around the world were seen flexing their muscles in the event. Besides 10 foreigners, three local wrestlers were also seen in action over three days.

Ring of Pakistan Chairman Pir Asem Ali Shah said ISPR had played a leading role in the success of the 3rd edition of the event. “We are highly obliged to ISPR for its support for the Ring of Pakistan’s third edition. ISPR’s contribution will go a long way in popularising professional wrestling in Pakistan,” he said.

