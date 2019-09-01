close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

Shakib not interested in captaincy

Sports

September 1, 2019

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh’s Test and T20I captain, has made it clear that he is not “mentally prepared” or ready or interested in continuing to lead the team in any format, and would rather focus on his own game to be of greater value to the cause.

He wants the younger crop of players be given more responsibility over the next four-year cycle, but understands that the team needs him to lead in what is a tricky phase.“I am not even mentally prepared to lead in Tests and T20s,” Shakib told the daily Prothom Alo. “But the team is not in a good shape, so I understand that I have to lead to get it back on track. Otherwise, I am not really interested in leading in any format. I can focus on myself if I am not captaining, which would help the team.

“I want to see the younger lot to take responsibility. We (Mushfiqur Rahim and he, in the main) got captaincy at a very young age, but they (the next bunch) have now turned 26-27. Unless you give them responsibility, you won’t know what they can do. The World Test Championship and T20 World Cup are up ahead, so we should plan for the next four years.”

The current captaincy stint is Shakib’s second in a full-time capacity in Tests and T20Is. He became captain of T20Is when Mashrafe Mortaza retired from the format in April 2017, and got the Test captaincy after the sacking of Mushfiqur Rahim in December that year.

Shakib’s public expression of disinterest in the role — a first in his 13-year-long international career — stems from his earliest experiences as Bangladesh captain. —

