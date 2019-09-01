Afghanistan are ready for Bangladesh Test, says Rashid

DHAKA: Newly appointed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is confident that his side will be able to mentally transition into the longer format, ahead of their one-off cricket Test against Bangladesh.

“We have that mental preparation and we have worked on how to play four-day cricket, five-day cricket,” Rashid told reporters upon Afghanistan’s arrival in Dhaka. “We have worked on that, we have had a good practice camp before coming here. We will try our best to be positive and do well in the game.

“It (Test cricket) is different and you have to have different kind of mentality for that. You have more time, and certainly there is more pressure in Test cricket. As a player, you need to switch on and switch off, and we are ready for that.”

Afghanistan, who were formally awarded Test status in June 2017, have played two red-ball games thus far. Against India, in their long-format debut, they lost by an innings and 262 runs in June 2018. But they convincingly beat Ireland by seven wickets in March this year.

Rashid, who replaced Rahmat Shah as the Test skipper in July, expressed his excitement at the new role, and looked forward to the challenge of infusing inspiration into the team, after a disappointing run at the ICC World Cup 2019, which they finished winless after nine games.

“I am pretty excited with the new role and the team. I will try my best to be positive and enjoy the game,” Rashid said.Bangladesh might be ninth-placed in the ICC Test rankings, but Rashid is fully aware, and wary, of what they are capable of achieving in their conditions.

“They are playing well, and especially in the World Cup, they were unbelievable,” Rashid said. “Their cricket improved day by day, and as a team, we need to take it positively. We prepare well for each and every team and it will be a good series for us.”

Afghanistan will play a two-day practice game against a Board President’s XI in Chittagong ahead of the one-off Test, which begins on September 5. They will then feature in an ODI tri-series, involving Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. —