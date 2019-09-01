2019-20 DOMESTIC CRICKET: PCB looks to focus on quality in new structure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s domestic cricket is stepping into a new era as the details of the 2019-20 season were unveiled on Saturday in Lahore.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Haroon Rashid revealed the main features of the new domestic cricket structure.

“We are focusing on producing quality cricket that will come with consistency. Our national team has shown signs of brilliance occasionally but there is no consistency. What we hope and want is to groom our players to get consistent performances in all formats of the game,” Mani said.

“We want to develop consistency in our performances, across all formats, at the apex level so these reforms were pertinent.

“The PCB will provide assistance to the provincial associations in setting up the structure, which will include helping them in assembling a council — which will look after the affairs — and aiding them in attaining sponsorship deals.

“The PCB has worked extremely hard behind the scenes to make this happen. But we also understand there may be a few teething issues in the first year of the new structure, but I assure all stakeholders we will address these professionally and ensure the 2020-21 is smoother,” Mani added.

Wasim Khan, who had earlier spoken against a six-team format, was seen openly favouring the six-team first-class format planned on the lines of Australian Shield cricket.

“Our performance in Test and One-Day cricket is far from satisfactory. We need clean and competitive cricket at first-class level to produce results internationally,” he said. “The launch of the new domestic structure perfectly aligns with the World Test Championship, which commenced with the Ashes. Pakistan’s opening series is in October and we aspire to feature in the final which will be held at the end of the two-year cycle in 2021.

“Our scheduling of white ball cricket will also give us every chance of being successful at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups 2020 and 2021, and will support our preparation for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.”

The new structure promises to give importance to club cricket, provide the best cricketing environment to young talented cricketers and reward top performers.

Though several questions are still to be answered on the ultimate success of the new format, the creators of this new format also promise employment opportunities to former cricketers and qualified coaches, and to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket.

The new structure has come into existence following the Government of Pakistan’s approval of the constitutional amendments, which were notified to the PCB on August 19, meaning the 16 regions have now been absorbed into the newly formed associations, as follows:

Sindh Cricket Association includes Karachi, Hyderabad and Larkana.

Balochistan Cricket Association comprises Dera Murad Jamali and Quetta.

Southern Punjab Cricket Association includes Multan and Bahawalpur.

Central Punjab Cricket Association is made up of Faisalabad, Sialkot and Lahore

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association includes Peshawar, Fata and Abbottabad.

Northern Cricket Association comprises Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Azad-Jammu Kashmir.

It is said that the new domestic structure will be based on a three-tiered bottom up approach; providing a clear pathway for the aspiring cricketers to graduate to the top level, bringing in more young and talented cricketers in the system.

The three-layered structure will function as follows:

In the first tier, the 90 city cricket associations will be responsible for organising club and school cricket in their respective jurisdictions and subsequently forming their city cricket teams.

In the second tier, the city cricket teams will participate in intra-city competitions within the jurisdiction of their cricket associations.

In the third tier, the best performing players from the intra-city competitions will form the six respective cricket association sides that will participate in the PCB-organised tournaments. Underpinning the pathway system will be six high performance programmes which will provide quality cricket and lifestyle plans to equip players with the all-round skills required in the modern game.

The new structure promises increase in players’ earnings. Thirty-two non-PCB centrally contracted players would be awarded annual domestic contracts at each cricket association and will feature in first-class, non-first class, List ‘A’, and T20 tournaments during a season.

The cricket associations will also be free to select players from outside the pool of 32 contracted players on per-match payment.

Each of the domestic contracted players will receive monthly retainers of Rs50,000 and it is anticipated that a high-performing player will earn between Rs2 million and Rs2.5 million per season in terms of allowances, match fees and prize money (details to be announced in due course).

Besides the players, the new structure is also expected to create employment opportunities for the qualified coaching staff and former cricketers. Along with the administrative roles, each cricket association will have a players’ support personnel staff which will include head coaches, batting coaches, bowling coaches, fielding coaches, trainers, physiotherapists and video analysts to look after first class, second XI, U19, U16, U13 teams and high performance programmes.

There will also be three selectors working with a cricket association each.

The 2019-20 cricket season will commence from September 14 with the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier first-class tournament.

A total number of 31 matches — including the final — will be played, with every team playing 10 matches, home and away, on double round-robin basis.

With the commencement of the World Test Championship, red ball cricket remains a primary focus of the PCB. The context behind the new scheduling will provide players with an opportunity to stake their claim and to equip themselves for the pressures of the Test Championship.

The first-class and non-first-class tournaments will run simultaneously, providing the six associations depth to choose the best XI for their first-class matches. The same will be the case for the List ‘A’ and T20 cricket.

The event dates are:

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class, four-day matches, final will be a five-day fixture): September 14 to October 8; October 28 to December 13.

National U19 tournament (three-day and one-day tournament): October 1 to November 12.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI, three-day matches, final will be a four-day fixture): September 14 to October 10; October 28 to November 29.

National T20 Cup (both first and second XIs will play simultaneously): October 13 to 24 (First XIs will play in Faisalabad, second XIs will play in Karachi).

Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament (both first and second XIs will play simultaneously): March 29 to April 24, 2020.

The PCB has decided to use Kookaburra balls across these tournaments to help prepare domestic cricketers better for international cricket.

To support domestic cricket and provide and improve the cricket environment for professional cricketers, the PCB has taken measures to upgrade the quality of playing facilities, including pitches, outfields, player and umpire dressing rooms and media/broadcast working areas.

In this relation, the PCB is committed to spending over Rs2 billion in upgradation of stadia in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Quetta.