Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Promotion of sports among top priorities: Bhatti

Sports

LAHORE: A Pakistani delegation led by Provincial Minister for Sports and Tourism Rai Taimoor Bhatti called on Bruneian Minister for Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Ali Bin Apong in Brunei Darussalam on Saturday.

Matters regarding mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. Rai Taimoor informed the Bruneian Minister about the measures taken by the government for the promotion and development of sports and tourism in Punjab.

The minister further briefed that there is a vast opportunity for investment in the tourism sector of Pakistan. He said that the promotion of sports and tourism is among the top priorities of government. The provincial minister also presented souvenir and book to the Bruneian Minister Haji Ali Bin Apong.

