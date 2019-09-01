Ireland deny Gatland winning home farewell

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Wales head coach Warren Gatland lost his last home Test in Cardiff as Ireland bounced back from their thrashing by England last week to edge the hosts 22-17 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The Irish, beaten 57-15 by England, won in Cardiff for the first time since August 2015 after scoring three tries in the Rugby World Cup warm-up match, two for Jacob Stockdale and a penalty try bringing Wales’ 11-game home winning streak stretching back to November 2017 to an end.

The two teams meet again next Saturday in Dublin and the defeat will rankle more with Gatland as he remains bitter about the manner in which he was dismissed as head coach by the Irish in 2001.

The consolation for Gatland — who according to team members was a bit ‘choked up’ when he spoke to them at the team hotel — was the performance of Rhys Patchell.He looks sure to be the back-up fly-half to Dan Biggar when the squad is announced on Sunday after having come on at half-time he almost propelled the hosts to an unlikely win having trailed 22-3.

Irish fly-half Carty opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a sweetly-struck penalty from 40 metres out. Jarrod Evans levelled with a penalty on the quarter-hour mark.

However, the visitors regained the advantage with a superb team try in the 18th minute. Prop Dave Kilcoyne brushed aside Josh Navidi, Carty offloaded to Conway who made huge inroads breezing past several Welsh defenders.