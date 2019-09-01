Apollo Club victorious

LAHORE: Apollo Club won the rain-affected opening match of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship against strong Stags Club by 51 runs played at Race Course Ground.Earlier this match had disturbed due to rain. M Zahid Ch Sr Vice President of LRCA was the chief guest.

In again replayed match great performance by Captain of Apollo Club Usaid Amin was the main feature of the match and had declared man of the match. Five batsmen Apallo Club had in 122 runs, then Usaid Amin and Abyaz Rizvi has made 131 runs in 6th wicket partnership.

Scores: Apollo Club 253/6 in 40 Overs (M Akhlaq 27, Hafiz Umer 19, Agha Salman 51, Abyaz Rizvi 55, Usaid Amin 81(no).

Stags Club 202 all out in 35 Overs (Junaid Ali 36, Umer Butt 35, Hussain Talat 26, Ghulam Haider 27, Aqib Javaid 26, Kamran Afzal 26(no), Umer Munawer 13, Ehsan bhatti 4/25, Usaid Amin 3/28, Agha Salman 2/29).