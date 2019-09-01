Gondal Prince favourite for Bala Kot Cup today

LAHORE: Bala Kot Cup is the main among the seven races going to be held on the first winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 1.

Apart from the cup race, six Moj-e-Bahar Plates are the other features of the day that will start at around 4 pm. Just for the cup race which is of class VI, all the other plate races are of VII class but of different divisions. The first three races are of 900 metres while the remaining would be covering the 1100 metres distance. With a field of seven, the Bala Kot Cup has tested horses but Gondal Prince is believed better off from others. Its closest rival would be Sparking and Legacy.

In this day and night activity, the Moj-e-Bahar Plate of class-VII and division –V will be the first race which has Dil De Shahzadi as favourite for win, Chamak for place and fluke is expected from Beach Beauty. Others in the race are Daniel Bryan, Royal Performer, High On Life, Great Queen and Meri Tasveer.

The second race favouirte for win is Hockey Star, place Turab Prince and fluke Safdar Princess while others in the race are Ishaq Prince, Good Action, Mashable, Naveed Choice, Albaila and London Queen.

The third race favouirte for win is Janab, place She Is Rawal and fluke Lala Rukh while others in the field are Mehmoor Princess, Bano, Tony Baba and Zil Prince.The fourth race favouirte for win is New Sonia, place Qamar Choice and fluke Nice One while others in the field are Tell Me, Salam-e-Lahore, Golden Stamp, Royal Runner, Sheba, Tehzeeb, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Baland-o-Bala and Chan Punjabi.

The fifth race favouirte for win is Nadaan, place Helena and fluke Nice Moon while others in the field are Silken Black, After Hero, Miss Ravi Road, Neeli The Great, Blue Max, Red Boy, Wahab Choice, Fakhr-e-Shorkotl, King Queen, Arooj Love and Mega Wall.

The sixth Bala Kot Cup race favouirte for win is Gondal Prince, place Sparking and fluke Legacy while others in the field are Jabbar Prince, Dazzling, Sajawal, and Me Raqsam.

The seventh race favouirte for win is Salam-e-Dera, place Abdullah Princess and fluke Madhuri Dixit while others in the field are Aya Sultan, Abbas Princess, Mehrbani, Big Foot, Candle and Natalia.