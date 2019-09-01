Weightlifter Talha determined to feature in Tokyo Olympics

KARACHI: Well-aware of the financial crunch and tough target ahead in the shape of Olympic qualifiers, Pakistan’s premier weightlifter Talha Talib is determined to press for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics seat.

“Olympics 2020 is my target,” 19-year old Gujranwala-born Talha told ‘The News’ in an interview.“You will have to feature in at least six qualifying events. I have played in two and there are four left where presence needs to be ensured,” the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said.

“I know that grabbing Olympics seat is really a tough task but I am determined to do my best to achieve the milestone,” the athlete said.In December 2018 Talha took snatch gold (136 kg), silver in clean and jerk (155 kg) and silver in total (291 kg) in the 67kg competition of the 5th International Solidarity Championship in Egypt.

Earlier, he wrapped-up the 2018 Asian Games journey in the 62kg event at the 7th spot with 287kg (133kg snatch, 154kg clean and jerk).In 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, Talha finished eighth with 304 kg (140kg, 164kg). Egypt and Ningbo events acted as Olympic qualifiers. Talha has been superb in snatch. He says he is also improving clean and jerk.

“Yes, I am focusing on clean and jerk also,” the weightlifter said. His best snatch in competition is 164kg and 175kg in training. His best clean and jerk in competition is 140kg and 145kg in training. Having played in 62kg and 67kg Talha has been treated by his former school management fairly by providing him with facility for training on the school premises in Gujranwala until Olympics.

“I am thankful to my school (The School) where I spent some precious years of my life by giving me space for training at a time when state is not backing any training camp,” said Talha. Talha also has to his credit gold and a silver medal in the Commonwealth Junior Championships.

He feels it is really tough to progress without solid support.“Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) is trying its level best to field us in Olympic qualifiers but it is not that easy because of financial issues. The government will have to contribute,” Talha, the snatch master, said. Talha spends his meagre salary he gets from WAPDA on diet and meeting training requirements. He says his salary falls short of the target.

“My salary cannot meet my training demands. You know with the increase of dollar rate everything has become very much expensive. It is also creating problem for me to maintain required diet and meet other expenses,” Talha said. Talha also feels that he does not have top equipment.

“If the government cannot provide us with funds then at least it should provide us with international standard equipment,” Talha said. Talha admitted that he was still young and could turn out to be a solid seed for the 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics. “Firstly 2020 Olympics is my target. I want to go all out for the seat in the world’s most prestigious event,” he said.

However he was quick to add that he still is young and as the time progresses his muscles and tissues would develop.“I would then be able to serve in the best possible way,” Talha said. He also showed confidence that he would claim gold in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal from December 1-10. “Yes I am confident to lift gold in SAG,” Talha signed off.