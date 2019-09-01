‘Marsh good option for 4th Test’

DERBY, United Kingdom: Australia’s chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said Mitchell Marsh had “given us a good option” ahead of the fourth Ashes Test against England after the all-rounder impressed in a comfortable victory over Derbyshire.

Marsh top-scored with 74 in Australia’s 338-5 declared in Derby.He then took two wickets in three balls as Derbyshire were skittled out for 112 in their second innings before lunch on Saturday’s third and final day as Australia won by an innings and 54 runs.

The 27-year-old Marsh has yet to feature in this five-match Ashes series which is now locked at 1-1 after England’s dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.Although England’s top order failed again during a woeful 67 all out in their first innings in Leeds, Australia didn’t bat the hosts out of the match in their second innings.

Australia are set to recall Steve Smith, who made 23 against Derbyshire, for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting Wednesday after he missed the Headingley match with concussion suffered when struck by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord’s.