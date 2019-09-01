Simeone joins Cagliari

ROME: Striker Giovanni Simeone has joined Cagliari on loan Fiorentina with an obligation to buy, the Sardinian club announced on Saturday.The 24-year-old son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has won five Argentina caps. He scored 22 goals in 80 matches for Fiorentina over two seasons. Cagliari said he will contracted to them until 2024.