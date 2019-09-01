close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
AFP
September 1, 2019

Simeone joins Cagliari

Sports

AFP
September 1, 2019

ROME: Striker Giovanni Simeone has joined Cagliari on loan Fiorentina with an obligation to buy, the Sardinian club announced on Saturday.The 24-year-old son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has won five Argentina caps. He scored 22 goals in 80 matches for Fiorentina over two seasons. Cagliari said he will contracted to them until 2024.

More From Sports