Alam appointed goalkeeping coach

LAHORE: Former captain Ahmed Alam has been appointed goalkeeping coach of the Pakistan hockey team.

Alam led Pakistan in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia city of Sydney. The side finished at fourth position in the mega sporting event. He replaces Shahid Ali Khan, who was a gold medal winner for the country in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Alam has joined the ongoing training camp to prepare players for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, adding that he will be with the team till the first phase of the session comes to a close.

The former captain said that he has requested the Pakistan Hockey Federation to expand the pool of selection for goalkeepers. “There are a lot of talented goalkeepers in the country. They need to be trained,” he said.