Sun Sep 01, 2019
September 1, 2019

Top Aussie, English cricket officials to visit Pakistan

Sports

September 1, 2019

LAHORE: Chairman Cricket Australia Earl Edings and chief executive Kevin Roberts while England and Wales Cricket Board’s CEO Tom Harrison will be visiting Pakistan to bolster PCB’s efforts of reviving international cricket at home.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that top executives from Australian and English boards will visit the country for security briefings in September and October.The Australian officials are expected to visit Pakistan from September 16-18 followed by the arrival of English officials in October. The visiting Australian and English officials will be given complete security briefings. The idea is to convince them to send their teams to Pakistan and help them complete the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, where no Test-playing nation has set foot since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.

