Wasim likely to head PCB Cricket Committee

LAHORE: Former captain and Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram is most likely to assume duties as chairman of PCB Cricket Committee.

Besides, he is also to be training a selected lot of fast bowlers in a short training camp who will be picked after a nationwide talent hunt initiative, the PCB plans to launch as part of its high performance programme.

The cricket committee is currently chaired by Wasim Khan, who was appointed as managing director but after amendments in the PCB constitution he is now chief executive. Khan took the chair when Mohsin Khan resigned as its chairman after an understanding with the PCB for a different and more productive role in the board.

Other than Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq (former Pakistan captain) who also reigned before applying for the position of national team head coach, and Urooj Mumtaz (former women’s captain and women’s selector) were the members of the committee.

The ex-officio members include Zakir Khan, Director International Cricket, Haroon Rasheed, Director Domestic Cricket and Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies.Khan will remain as member of the committee to act as a bridge because he has several others issues to address after the launch of the new vibrant domestic structure.

The PCB will also be adding two more former cricketers in the committee which are to be decided in the internal meeting of the top officials. As of the camp for fast bowlers, it will be established on the availability of the Sultan of swing, which would most likely be set at Karachi or Lahore.