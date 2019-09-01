Badshah retains ROP heavyweight title

ISLAMABAD: Badshah Khan retained the Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Professional Heavyweight Wrestling title beating Chris Masters (USA) in the eagerly awaited bout in front of good crowd almost midnight Friday-Saturday at the Jinnah Stadium.

When Badshah Khan finally succeeded in taming Chris Masters, the crowd started chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad. Some recognized wrestlers from all around the world were seen flexing their muscles. Besides ten foreigners, three local wrestlers were also seen in action over the last three days. In eagerly awaited heavyweight final bout, Badshah proved too good for Chris Masters.

Chairman Ring of Pakistan, Peer Asem Ali Shah said that ISPR had played lead role in the success of the 3rd edition. “We are highly obliged to ISPR for the support it has shown for the success of the third edition. ISPR’s contribution will go a long way in popularizing the professional wrestling in country,” he said.