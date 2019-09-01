close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

DHA mosque reopens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: An Ahle Tashee mosque that was shut for more the last 12 years over law and order fears was opened in the provincial metropolis here on Saturday. The mosque located in Phase 5 shall be fully managed by the DHA authorities. The administrator inaugurated the mosque on the eve of Moharamn ul Haram and more than 500 men and women of the Shia community from DHA and outside offered their first Maghrib prayers and recited dua for the well-being of the nation, Pak Army and Kashmir cause. The residents thanked the management for providing the facility of offering prayers.

