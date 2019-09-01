Play performed at PNCA

Islamabad: The stage play of a Brecht Urdu version was performed here at the auditorium of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The performance was organised by 29 Production in collaboration with the German Embassy and PNCA. Translated by Mansoor Saeed, directed by Asif Shah and co-directed by Akash Bukhari, the play tells the story of a rich merchant, who must cross the fictional Ya-hi Desert to close an oil deal. During the trip, the class differences between him and his working-class porter were shown.