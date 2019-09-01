close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Policemen to donate blood to thalassemia patients

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police have decided to contribute to blood donations for thalassemia patients. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Lahore police and Sundas Foundation. CCPO BA Nasir was the chief guest of the ceremony held here on Saturday.

SSP Admin Athar Waheed on behalf of the CCPO signed the MoU while Muhammad Yasin Khan represented Sundas Foundation. The CCPO visited all sections of Sundas Foundation office and distributed sweets and gifts among thalassemia patients and blood donors.

The Lahore police chief said, “We want to become a part of the mission of Sundas Foundation to facilitate humanity." arrested: Cantt Division police arrested claimed to have arrested 186 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a crackdown.

Police seized 22 pistols and three kg charas, 50grm ice and 177 litre liquor. Police also busted gangs and arrested their eight members along recovered loot worth more than Rs 2oo,ooo from them.

Moreover, 30 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories and 40 court absconders were also held. Police also arrested 37 persons for violating the laws on wheelie, firing into the air, kite flying and price control.

