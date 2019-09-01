Clean, green campaign continues

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration along with teams of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued clean and green campaign.

Assistant Commissioner and Officers of ICT Administration with support of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) staff of Sanitation, Environment and Parks Directorates were engaged in clearing of area and cutting of grass, a spokesman of CDA on Saturday said. During the clean and green campaign in the city, Environment staff removed the wild rowth / vegetation in the F-9 Park, right of ways of the Muree Road, Malpur-Korang Bridge. Labour and Machinery have also been deputed on Perveen Shakir Road, Faisal Avenue and other Roads. Staff also deputed for the cutting of grass from the median strip of Jinnah Avenue (West) and surroundings at F-9 park Fines amounting to about on lac on littering. These fine were imposed by the Assistant Commissioners on violations such as open drains and sewerage leakages in public places. Chief Commissioner said that all organizations should work in harmony to keep this city clean and green.