Muharram security plan for City finalised

LAHORE: Police have approved the final security plan for provincial metropolis for the sacred month of Muharram.

Lahore police finalised the plan in a meeting chaired by Capital City Police Officer BA Nasir. DIGs Inam Waheed, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, CTO Capt (r) Malik Liaqat, SSPs Zeshan Asghar, Ismail Kharak and all SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were present in the meeting held on Saturday.

The CCPO emphasised the need for promotion of interfaith harmony and strictly directed that Muharram security plan be implemented in letter and spirit. "Publication and publicity of hate material would be barred. Illegal use of amplifiers would be discouraged," vowed the CCPO.

He pledged that all steps would be taken for the maintenance of sectarian harmony. “Elected public representatives should be taken into confident" he directed the officers concerned. He said that SHOs should remain contact with religious leaders, including zakirs. Police would take every possible step to provide security cover to the majalis and processions, he said. BA Nasir directed all the field officers to improve their attitude towards citizens and avoid illegal detentions. "I reject the culture of illegal detentions and warn that strict action will be taken on any violation" he said.

Rescuers: Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said nobody can give outstanding results and performance in operational duties without proper training.

Only training distinguishes people from others, Dr Rizwan Naseer said while addressing the under training rescuers of Basic-30 Course of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Punjab at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) at Thokar Niaz Baig on Saturday. He said that Emergency Services Academy had trained over 18,000 rescuers from Punjab, KP, GB, and AJK. He said presently 441 rescuers were under training in the academy.