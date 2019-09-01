PFA to check ghee, butter

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start checking of ghee, butter and cheese from Sept 4 across the province. The purpose of the campaign was to ensure provision of safe and healthy food to consumers. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman directed the teams to collect samples of the products from the open market for laboratory test. The campaign would be continued till Sept 5. He said the samples would be collected in the presence of companies' representatives by following the blind-sampling method. In this connection, the PFA issued a notification to the companies for contacting the authority till Sept 3. In the light of the laboratory reports, indiscriminate action would be taken against the companies producing substandard ghee, butter and cheese.