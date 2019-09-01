Showers turn weather pleasant in City

The provincial metropolis on Saturday received moderate to heavy showers which lowered the temperature and turned the weather pleasant. The rain provided respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions. The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 33 and 27 degree Celsius, respectively in the City. According to the local meteorological office, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Kashmir.