Buzdar takes notice of murder

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of murder of Mirza Waseem Baig, a reporter of a private new channel, in Sara-e-Alamgir and sought a report from the Gujrat DPO. The CM said that immediate arrest of the accused should be ensured. He said that justice would be provided to the family of the deceased at every cost. The CM also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.
