CM felicitates people on solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the people of Punjab on observing solidarity with Kashmiris and said that he wants to thank the public with the core of his heart for their strong show of love and affection for Kashmirs by enthusiastically participating in the rallies.

In a statement here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, voice had been raised from every city of Pakistan against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Determined nation of Pakistan has given a clear message to India by expressing solidarity with the unarmed Kashmiri brethren, he added.

Huge public gatherings made it clear to India that Kashmir could not be isolated from Pakistan, he said, adding that a large number of people came out to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and they actively participated in public rallies which exposed the Indian atrocities and brutalities. They conveyed a loud message to the world that the Pakistani nation was firmly standing with their Kashmir brethren. He said that great nations always gathered with the same zeal and zest for the fulfillment of any goal and the Pakistani people had proved that they would not leave Kashmiris alone.

Buzdar warned that Modi’s government should realize that agenda of genocide of Muslims would bring devastating results for it. He said that the Indian government was violating international laws in occupied Kashmir and Modi government had deprived the innocent Kashmiri people of basic needs of life for the last four weeks.

He said the Indian state terrorism against Kashmiri people had crossed all limits and continuous curfew and lockdown was increasing the apprehensions of human tragedy in occupied Kashmir.

The CM made it clear that India could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris. The international community is a silent spectator on the sufferings of humanity in occupied Kashmir, he alleged. There is no reason for silence of the international community on Indian brutalities and torture in occupied Kashmir, he said, adding that the conscience of the international community would have to wake up on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.