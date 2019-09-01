close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

TCM clears ECO dealership audit

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

KARACHI: Toyota Central Motors (TCM) has become Pakistan’s first dealership to clear the Asia Pacific-Eco Dealership audit and Toyota Service Management’s Fix-It-Right (TSM-FIR) evaluations, a statement said on Saturday.

The evaluations were conducted by international representatives of Toyota Motors Asia Pacific, Singapore. TCM acquired both benchmark certifications on the same day, it added. Fix-It-Right is a part of Toyota Global After Sales Service standards that ensures the fixing of vehicle issues accurately at the first service; thereby, delivering the best customer service experience for Toyota customers.

CEO of Indus Toyota Motor Co, Asghar Jamali said, “It enables us to focus on the task at hand with more enthusiasm and more confidence because we are willing to accept challenges at every step.” TCM’s Eco Dealership programme is focused on the reduction of waste and CO2 emissions, along with the preservation of key resources such as water and electricity.

