Sun Sep 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Gold down by Rs700/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices dropped by Rs700/tola in the local market on Saturday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices further dropped to Rs88,800/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs76,132.

Gold rates in the international market also decreased by $6 to $1,520/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market traded Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

