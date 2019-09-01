Rupee may stay stable

The rupee appreciated by 0.31 percent, or 50 paisas, against the dollar in the interbank market during the outgoing week due to soft greenback demand for import payments.

The local unit commenced the week by trading stronger at 157.35/dollar, compared with 157.52 in the previous session. Extending gains into second session, the rupee ended at 157.25 against the greenback.

The rise in the currency was driven by a fewer import payments and dollar selling by exporters and money changers. The rupee; however, ended slightly weaker at 157.28 versus the dollar on Wednesday, amid uptick in the demand for foreign exchange from importers.

Increased foreign inflows pushed the rupee higher at 157.22 on Thursday. The rupee sustained gains in the last trading session to close at 156.85 against the dollar. In the open market, the rupee traded in the bands of 157.80 and 157.20 to the dollar this week.

Dealers said the rupee may continue its upward trend in the coming week owing to improvement in the supply of greenback in the market. “We can expect the rupee to move in the range of 156.50 to 156.90 over the next week,” said foreign exchange dealer.

“Some positive announcements from international lenders and increased foreign exchange reserves are bringing stability into the market.” The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.629 billion as of August 23, compared with $15.604 billion in previous week. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $32 million to $8.271 billion.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has promised $7.5 billion assistance to Pakistan over the next three years (2020-24) under its next Country Assistance Strategy. The Standard & Poor’s rating agency The Standard & Poor’s rating agency affirmed Pakistan’s ‘B-‘long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign rating while maintaining the long-term outlook at ‘stable’ rating.

The country’s rating remained constrained by a narrow tax base and domestic and external security risks, which continue to be high, it said. State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir said the central bank stood ready to face any external challenges, either in the shape of military challenge because of Kashmir conflict, or from the volatile oil prices in the global markets. He said the exchange rate was gradually lowered and it brought a semblance of stability in foreign exchange reserves, but added that it was “too early to declare victory”.