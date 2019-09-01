close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
AFP
September 1, 2019

Australia’s A-League appoints first female referee

Sports

SYDNEY: Australia’s domestic football league on Saturday appointed its first female referee, with Kate Jacewicz set to take charge of men’s games during the upcoming season.

An eight-time referee-of-the-year in the women’s W-League, she was one of 11 officials named on the A-League’s referees panel. Football becomes the third men’s sport after rugby league and Australian Rules in elevating women to referee roles.

“Kate is without doubt one of the leading referees in the world at any level and we congratulate her on the appointment to the A-League referees panel,” said Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou.

