Talha determined to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

KARACH: Well aware of the financial crunch and tough target ahead in the shape of Olympic qualifiers, Pakistan’s premier weightlifter Talha Talib is determined to press for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics seat.

“Olympics 2020 is my target,” 19-year-old Gujranwala-born Talha told ‘The News’ in an interview. “Have to feature in at least six qualifying events. I have played in two and there are four left,” the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said.

“I know that grabbing an Olympics seat is a tough task but I am determined to do my best to accomplish that,” the athlete said. In December 2018, Talha took snatch gold (136 kg), silver in clean and jerk (155 kg) and silver in total (291 kg) in the 67kg competition of the 5th International Solidarity Championship in Egypt.

Earlier, he wrapped up the 2018 Asian Games journey in the 62kg event at the 7th spot with 287kg (133kg snatch, 154kg clean and jerk). In 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China, Talha finished eighth with 304 kg (140kg, 164kg).

Egypt and Ningbo events acted as Olympic qualifiers. Talha has been superb in snatch. He says he is also improving clean and jerk. “Yes, I am focusing on clean and jerk,” the weightlifter said.

His best snatch in competition is 164kg and 175kg in training. His best clean and jerk in competition is 140kg and 145kg in training. Talha, who has played in 62kg and 67kg, has been treated by his former school management fairly as it has provided him with facilities for training on the school premises in Gujranwala until Olympics.

“I am thankful to my school (The School) where I spent some precious years of my life. It has given me space for training at a time when the government is not backing any training camp,” said Talha, who also has to his credit a gold medal and a silver in the Commonwealth Junior Championships.

He said it was really tough to progress without solid support. “Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) is trying its best to field us in Olympic qualifiers but it is not that easy because of financial issues. The government will have to contribute,” Talha, the snatch master, said.

Talha spends his meagre salary he gets from WAPDA on his diet and training requirements. He says his salary falls short. “My salary cannot meet my training demands. You know with the increase of dollar rate everything has become very expensive,” Talha said.

He said he did not have the best equipment. “If the government cannot provide us with funds then at least it should provide us with international standard equipment,” Talha said. He said that he was still young and could compete at 2022 Asian Games, 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2024 Olympics. He added that as the time progressed his muscles and tissues would develop. “I would then be able to serve in the best possible way,” Talha said.

He said that he would claim a gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Nepal from December 1-10. “Yes, I am confident I will do that,” Talha said.