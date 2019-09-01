close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

Iqbal Qasim being considered for chief selector's role

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2019

KARACHI: Top PCB officials are considering bringing in former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim as the chief selector, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

The final decision is yet to be taken, sources said. The position has been vacant since Inzamam-ul-Haq's term as the top selector ended. Iqbal has served in the position before, from March 2012 to July 2013.

During his 12-year international career, he played 50 Tests, taking 171 wickets. He was less successful in ODIs, managing only 12 wickets in 15 matches. The sources added that things are developing fast after Lahore High Court allowed the PCB to go ahead with the amendments it made to its constitution. They said that details of the new domestic cricket format was made public on Saturday and the process was going on to appoint the head coach.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports