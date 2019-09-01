Iqbal Qasim being considered for chief selector's role

KARACHI: Top PCB officials are considering bringing in former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim as the chief selector, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

The final decision is yet to be taken, sources said. The position has been vacant since Inzamam-ul-Haq's term as the top selector ended. Iqbal has served in the position before, from March 2012 to July 2013.

During his 12-year international career, he played 50 Tests, taking 171 wickets. He was less successful in ODIs, managing only 12 wickets in 15 matches. The sources added that things are developing fast after Lahore High Court allowed the PCB to go ahead with the amendments it made to its constitution. They said that details of the new domestic cricket format was made public on Saturday and the process was going on to appoint the head coach.