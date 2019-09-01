Water safety

The tragic death of an 11-year-old during a supervised swimming lesson at a school in Karachi has highlighted that too few people in the country, including regular swimmers, are aware of the risks and of the need to treat water as a possible threat to their lives. There is also no programme in schools to impart basic first aid or lifesaving skills to older pupils as happens in other countries. Such knowledge can often save lives. Last Sunday, at the Hawkesbay beach in Karachi, two picnickers drowned when they ventured into the water. The sea is notoriously dangerous during the monsoon season and repeated warnings have been issued about swimming off Karachi beaches at this time of the year. They go unheeded.

The lack of lifeguards on the beach adds to the risk, but even when they are posted by voluntary organisations or other groups, their advice to stay away from the water is often ignored. People have little idea of the strong undertow in the Arabian Sea and the risks it poses even to highly experienced swimmers. The same is true of other bodies of water. Drownings in the Lahore canal are a regular event each summer season, and despite attempts to keep bathers out of the water, it is almost impossible to do so given the wave of heat that they try and save themselves from.

We need to widen training in first aid skills. CPR is a skill that can literally save a life from being lost, even when performed by a layperson. In addition, members of the public need to respect warnings posted on beaches while more such warnings need to be put up and awareness raised. Deaths at sea are tragic. The same is true of drownings at school pools or other similar locations. Trained instructors must be ensured at every pool and the number of children in a pool at one particular time controlled. As more and more swimming pools crop up in the country, there is a greater risk such drownings will occur alongside the string of tragedies we hear of from the beaches in Karachi and further along Pakistan’ picturesque coastline.