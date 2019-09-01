Unemployed

Unemployment has been a substantial issue with every passing year in Pakistan, and has had an adverse impact on the country’s development, also leading the youth to depression. An NGO report revealed that 61 percent of Pakistanis between the age of 25 and 27 are prone to depression.

It is important to note that this serious issue holds the power to block the way to success. If the new government really wants to change Pakistan then it should be the priority to root out this deep-rooted issue, especially from among the youth.

Sameeda Bohair

Turbat