Kashmir Hour

In keeping with what Prime Minister Imran Khan said, Pakistan observed ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday, in which the whole nation – ignoring all its differences related to age, socio-economic status and political inclinations – took part to protest against the revocation of Article 370 by India. The message was crystal clear: Kashmir belongs to Pakistan, and any misadventure from the Indian side will be answered befittingly.

However, a large group of people took to social media and started questioning the impact of this protest. According to them, such protest is simply a futile exercise, and causes inconvenience to the common man. To all such people I would like to share some justifications. First, holding a peaceful protest is an important tool in democratic societies. Kashmir Hour put pressure on the government especially the foreign services of Pakistan to take all possible measures to present the case of Kashmir in a more effective way. Our Foreign Office is doing its level best in turning the Kashmir issue an international one. The protest did not go unnoticed by the international media either. Having said that, it should always be kept in mind that nothing in this world can give you foolproof guarantee of success. Even armed struggles can fail. We cannot go to Kashmir and fight against Indian atrocities. Nevertheless, we can surely raise our voice, and that is what the nation tried to do in the form of Kashmir Hour. Now, let’s hope for the best.

Tariq Faruqi

Karachi