A square meal

It was a fine Sunday when I approached a very poor man in the main bazaar of Turbat. The man lamented that he finds it very difficult to get a square meal in a day. Moved by his concern, I asked the reason. “I am a mason and earn 100 every day; I cannot afford anything with this amount. Even per kilo tomato is hundred rupees, onion 70, and potato is 50 rupees and is very hard to manage the three times meal.

It must not come as a surprise to most of us that day by day crimes are increasing. There should be fixed rates of foods and other stuffs and shopkeepers be commanded to follow the charts of the prices. I appeal to the government of Pakistan to take prompt action against poverty.

Mohsin Taj

Turbat