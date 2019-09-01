Trash issues

Karachi is the biggest metropolitan city of Pakistan but its garbage and sewerage continue to be dumped into the sea, creating environmental disasters. Toxic waste is killing fish and posing a health hazard to citizens. Heaps of garbage, stinking gutters and unswept streets have become the distinctive features of Karachi. Flies and mosquitoes breed and grow as freely as the garbage.

There is no administration, and no one is taking any serious action to solve the problem. The government should look into this matter and take some proper steps to make Karachi clean and beautiful. It is also the duty of each and every resident of Karachi to follow rules. This is our beautiful city and we have to take it to the top. That can only be possible when we all unite in a true manner.

Kashaf Shahid

Karachi