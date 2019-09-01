‘No education, no prosperity’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said on Saturday that it is an undeniable fact that without making progress in the field of education, we cannot achieve the goal of prosperity and development. This he said while addressing as chief guest an annual prize distribution ceremony held here on Saturday, said a statement.
