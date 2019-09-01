close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
A
September 1, 2019

‘No education, no prosperity’

Karachi

A
APP
September 1, 2019

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said on Saturday that it is an undeniable fact that without making progress in the field of education, we cannot achieve the goal of prosperity and development. This he said while addressing as chief guest an annual prize distribution ceremony held here on Saturday, said a statement.

