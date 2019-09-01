CM suspends land utilisation secy for illegal regularisation of 159 acres

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah with immediate effect has placed the services of the secretary of the Board of Revenue’s (BoR) Land Utilisation Department and the additional director general of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) under suspension for illegally issuing a challan for the regularisation of 159 acres of cancelled land in District West.

The chief minister, taking serious notice of the issuance of the challan in favour of a private party for the regularisation of the allotment of 159-acre cancelled industrial land in District West by Secretary Danish Saeed, BPS-20, has ordered suspension of his services with immediate effect.

On inquiry, after the chief minister was told that Additional DG MDA Sohail Khan, BPS-19, had also a role in the regularisation allotment of the land in District West, he also suspended his services immediately.

The chief minister said that how Land Utilisation Department could issue a challan without calling a report from the DC West and approval of the competent authority. He said that the land in question was a cancelled case not only by the department but through an ordinance in 2000.

“I am quite surprised that the officers without considering all the legal factors issue orders,” he said and ordered Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah to transfer the entire staff of the Land Utilisation Department and post other staff in their place. “I want to purge the LU department from the officers working there in such a state of affairs,” he said.

The chief minister directed Chairman Anti-Corruption Mohammad Waseem to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report to him within two days. Meanwhile, the ACE conducted a raid on the office of the secretary of the Land Utilisation Department, Board of Revenue, and seized the record.

The statement issued by the ACE department says, “Chief Ministers, Sindh has taken serious notice of illegal regularisation of 159 acres cancelled land K-28, Phase-II, Trans Lyari Quarters, Hawksbay Road, West-Karachi, and has directed for constitution of an enquiry committee in Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment and submission of enquiry report within two days without fail. Besides, the Chief Minister has also ordered for placement of services of Mr.

Danish Saeed, Member (Land Utilization) Board of Revenue and Mr. Mohammad Sohail Khan, Additional Director General, Malir Development Authority and all other offices/ officials who are involved in the instant matter under suspension. Moreover, all the officers/official have been directed to remain at their head quarter during the investigation. Major reshuffle shall be made in Land Utilization Department.

“Minister for Enquiries & Anticorruption Establishment, Sindh has also emphasized for quick implementation of orders of the Chief Minister, Sindh in this letter and spirit. Besides, raid has been conducted on the office of Secretary Land Utilisation Board of Revenue by the Anti-Corruption team. Office record has been seized and officers are being interrogated. Additionally, site office of Builder and land in question at Hawksbay has also been sealed.”