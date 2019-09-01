Rangers claim solving blind murder, arrest two brothers

In less than a week, the Rangers have claimed that they have solved the mysterious killing of a man whose body was discovered in ten pieces in a carton in the Korangi area on August 24.

The paramilitary force on Saturday arrested two brothers, Shahid and Zahid, in connection with the killing in the Korangi area. The suspects were involved in the killing of their business partner, 24-year-old Zaeem, a resident of Korangi No 2, a spokesperson for the Rangers said, adding that both the suspects had admitted that they had entered into a business partnership with Zaeem who had invested an amount of Rs3.6 million in their business and was not being paid his share of income, according to the agreement.

The brothers told the Rangers that they decided to kill him when he started threatening to file a complaint against them. According to the paramilitary force, the suspects called Zaeem at some location in the Korangi area telling him that they would give him his money but when he arrived there, they killed him and cut his body into ten pieces.

The suspects allegedly confessed that they murdered Zaeem for his constant demand for money and after killing him, they packed his body parts in a carton and threw it. The Rangers later handed the brothers over to the police.