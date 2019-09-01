Isra University organises Kashmir solidarity rally

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all Pakistanis to take part in ‘Kashmir Hour’, being observed on Friday at 12pm, to send a strong message of solidarity to Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said that I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children

In this connection Isra University, Hyderabad organized Kashmir solidarity Rally “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” on Friday, the August 30, 2019 from 12:00to 12:30 PM.

The Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Faculty Members, Staff and the huge number of students attend the “Kashmir solidarity Rally” and show their Solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.****