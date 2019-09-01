close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
September 1, 2019

Isra University organises Kashmir solidarity rally

Karachi

P
PR
September 1, 2019

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all Pakistanis to take part in ‘Kashmir Hour’, being observed on Friday at 12pm, to send a strong message of solidarity to Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said that I want all Pakistanis to come out tomorrow 12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children

In this connection Isra University, Hyderabad organized Kashmir solidarity Rally “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” on Friday, the August 30, 2019 from 12:00to 12:30 PM.

The Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Faculty Members, Staff and the huge number of students attend the “Kashmir solidarity Rally” and show their Solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.****

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi