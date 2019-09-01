CCTV footage shows Dr Syed Hyder Askari Zaidi was shot at close range

Police investigators probing the murder on Friday of a cardiologist belonging to the Shia community have obtained footage of a closed-circuit television camera, which shows that two armed men on a motorcycle were responsible for the killing.

It could be seen in the footage that the assailants were clad in trousers and shirts and not wearing a helmet. They intercepted Dr Syed Hyder Askari Zaidi’s car soon after he left his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The video further showed that one of the motorcyclists got off from the motorcycle, went close to the victim’s car and attempted to stop him. He shot a single fire when the doctor did not stop the vehicle and attempted to flee. After firing at the doctor, the assailants fled the scene. The footage showed that despite being injured, the doctor was able to drive his car a few metres away.

Meanwhile, the police investigators have also obtained the initial ballistics report of the empty shell recovered from the crime scene which suggested that the weapon used in the incident had no previous history.

The 55-year-old doctor was driving his white Mira car bearing registration number BMS-779 at around 11:45am on Friday when he was attacked near Disco Bakery in KDA Market within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Responding to the information, rescuers reached the crime scene and took the victim to a private hospital where he succumbed to his single bullet injury. Later, his body was transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

A large number of his relatives, colleagues and community members also reached the hospital where they shouted slogans against the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Police officials also visited the crime scene and inquired into the incident. Police said the slain doctor was a cardiologist at a government hospital in the Korangi locality and the tragic incident took place near his residence.

The police said they were investigating the incident from two angles as there could be a sectarian basis behind the murder or the killing could also be the result of offering resistance to robbers. “We are not sure about the actual motive behind the incident and we are investigating the case from both the angles – the sectarian killing and murder during a robbery bid,” Gulshan-e-Iqbal SHO Safdar Mashwani said.

“The witnesses’ statements suggest that it could be a robbery bid; however, we cannot rule out the sectarian killing as the victim belonged to the Shia community and the month of Muharram is around the corner.”

The police registered an FIR (No. 477/19) against unidentified persons on behalf of the family and included the section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in it.

Dr Askari is the second doctor to have been killed this week in the city. Earlier, Dr Ayesha who had arrived in the city from abroad to attend a wedding ceremony of her relative was shot dead apparently for putting up resistance during a robbery on August 26. The police investigators have so far failed to trace and arrest the suspects behind her killing. Both the killing incidents of doctors took place in District East of the city.