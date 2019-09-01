Bomb strapped to abandoned motorbike defused in Quaidabad

Police thwarted a terror bid by recovering and defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle in the Quaidabad area.

The police said that a citizen called the Madadgar 15 helpline and informed them about an abandoned motorcycle parked near a textile mill on Friday night. Responding to information, the police reached the scene and brought the motorcycle to the police station. However, during the inspection, they found the explosive material planted on the motorcycle, and they immediately informed the police higher-ups.

Experts from the bomb disposal unit also reached the police station and defused the bomb, adding that it was an IED weighing around four kilograms and containing ball bearings. The police said that the target behind the placement of the bomb was yet to be ascertained.

However, police officials said it seemed that the terrorists wanted to park the motorcycle at some other location but they failed to do so due to some reasons. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Bomb hoax

On Friday evening, a hoax bomb threat in Khyber Mail train triggered panic at the Karachi Railway Station as police and bomb disposal squad swooped down on the station.

As the Khyber Mail train was about to leave the railway station after a brief halt, a large number of security personnel along with the bomb disposal squad launched an intensive search operation in the train and at the railway station. Finally, the search was called off and declared it a bomb hoax.

According to SSP Railways Shahla Qureshi, a caller, namely Muhammad Bashir Hussain, called via his cell phone and informed about a suspected bomb in Khyber mail’s bogie no 4, adding that the bomb disposal squad, DSPs and SHOs of the Railways and the District police had been searching and nothing had been found so far.

She said that caller turned off his cell phone after calling and then he again called the Sindh Police Control after 45 to 50 minutes and said that he had killed eight persons in the past also and now he had planted a bomb in the train.