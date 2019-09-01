close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 1, 2019

China Aug factory activity contracts

Business

AFP
September 1, 2019

Beijing: China´s manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth month in a row in August, official data showed on Saturday, as the US stepped up tariff pressure and domestic demand slowed.

On Sunday, the US is expected to hit billions of dollars worth of Chinese products with 15 percent duties, in a sharp escalation of a bruising trade war. It is the first of two rounds of new tariffs.

So far, Washington has imposed tariffs on some $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while Beijing has retaliated with tariffs on $110 billion worth of US products including soybeans and apples.

The Purchasing Managers´ Index (PMI), a gauge of Chinese factory conditions, dipped to 49.5 for the month, slightly down from July´s figure of 49.7, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The reading falls below the 50.0 mark separating expansion from contraction. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a reading of 49.6.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business