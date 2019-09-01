Karachi shines in ‘green ideas’ contest

KARACHI: The final round of Stimulus –ClimateLaunchpad, the world's leading green business ideas competition, concluded with Karachi teams claiming the top three positions, a statement said on Saturday.

The competition attracted 100 clean-tech entrepreneurs from across the country, who submitted their applications and the top 20 teams competed to determine two best teams that will represent Pakistan at the Global Final competition later this year.

Geo Thermal Pakistan from Karachi won the Stimulus-ClimateLaunchpad Pakistan’s first edition, while the runner-ups ‘Goats for Water’ and the second runner-ups ‘Fruges’ were also from the coastal city.

ClimateLaunchpad’s mission is to unlock the world’s clean-tech potential that addresses climate change. Pakistan is participating for the first time in the ClimateLaunchpad program along with 50+ countries.