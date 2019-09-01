CNG price cut by Rs4.40 for Sept

LAHORE: The government has reduced the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Punjab by Rs4.40/litre for the month of September, a statement said on Saturday.

The decision was taken after drop in the rate of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and dollar rate. Ghiyas Paracha, group leader of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) said the estimated price of RLNG for the month of September has dropped to $10.08/mmbtu.

The revised price of CNG is based on the data available to the association, he said. In the absence of a notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), APCNGA has calculated the reference price of CNG-based on RLNG to be Rs85.50/litre for September. The price of CNG is deregulated and filling stations can set it as per their own business model. The new price will be effective from midnight tonight.