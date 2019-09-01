Rift between centre, provinces hinders clean energy growth

KARACHI: Differences between the federal and provincial governments are the main cause of paltry share of renewable power in the country’s energy mix, a senior official said, calling for solutions under the constitutional framework.

Murtaza Wahab, adviser to Sindh chief minister on law, environment and coastal development said the constitution of the country clearly mandates the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to take up the issues concerning energy and electricity sector as the federal government could not unilaterally take a decision on these subjects.

“Contentious issues between provinces and the federation, which hampers growth of renewable energy sector, should be referred to the CCI for their amicable resolution

for the sake of greater clean power generation in the country,” Wahab said, addressing the 4th International Wind Energy Summit 2019.

The provincial adviser said Sindh government is implementing public-private partnership mode of development to facilitate renewable energy projects in the province. It successfully commissioned the Thar coal and energy project under the same mode.

Wahab, who is also the provincial government’s spokesman, said the provincial government is fully committed to the cause of development and expansion of renewable energy sector. Sindh Transmission and Despatch Company is the first provincial company in power sector of the country.

The provincial adviser said both private sector and the government could overcome all the issues to ensure maximum generation of clean electricity in the country by combining their resources.

Wahab said contentious issues concerning the renewable energy projects like transmission, distribution of electricity produced by them, and their tariff determination should be resolved at the forum of CCI with consensus between the provinces and the centre.

Balochistan Energy Secretary Pasand Khan Buledi said the provincial government has serious reservations over the draft of new renewable energy policy. They are yet to be addressed by the federal government, he added.

Energy secretary said if the policy document is implemented in its present shape then it would not be much helpful in harnessing massive potential of the province to generate wind and solar electricity.

“Massive solar power could be produced if only one percent of the total land mass of Balochistan is put to use for the purpose.” Tariq Qadir of Engro Energy said Balochistan presents the best prospects available in the country for investment in renewable energy sector.

Renewable energy expert Mayura Botejue said regulatory impediments are one of the main reasons that wind and solar power in Pakistan could not account for more than five percent of the total electricity produced in the country. “The government should clearly state its goals regarding expansion of the capacity of the country to produce renewable energy.”