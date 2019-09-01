Municipal matters

Due to the irresponsibility of the Larkana Municipal Corporation another child fell into an uncovered gutter and lost his life. The four-year-old child went with his parents to attend a marriage ceremony and lost his life.

For how long will we face such incidents? Is this Bhutto’s Larkana? Who is responsible for this accident? I request the CM of Sindh and higher authorities to take strict notice regarding this.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana