Municipal matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Due to the irresponsibility of the Larkana Municipal Corporation another child fell into an uncovered gutter and lost his life. The four-year-old child went with his parents to attend a marriage ceremony and lost his life.
For how long will we face such incidents? Is this Bhutto’s Larkana? Who is responsible for this accident? I request the CM of Sindh and higher authorities to take strict notice regarding this.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana
Due to the irresponsibility of the Larkana Municipal Corporation another child fell into an uncovered gutter and lost his life. The four-year-old child went with his parents to attend a marriage ceremony and lost his life.
For how long will we face such incidents? Is this Bhutto’s Larkana? Who is responsible for this accident? I request the CM of Sindh and higher authorities to take strict notice regarding this.
Anthony Sahotra
Larkana